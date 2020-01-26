‘WWE SmackDown’ mantiene el liderato ante el declive de la reposición de ‘Hawai 5.0’

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 ENERO
Las reposiciones de series de CBS caen e impulsan el crecimiento de ABC.
Domingo 26 Enero 2020 10:22 (hace 29 minutos)
14,6%
13,7%
10,0%
7,0%
6,3%
2,6%
2,6%
2,2%
2,1%
2,0%
1,9%
1,8%
1,8%
1,6%
1,6%
1,4%
1,3%
1,1%
1,1%
1,1%
0,9%
0,9%
0,7%
0,5%
0,5%
0,2%
‘WWE SmackDown’
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 0,7/4
ABC: 0,6/3
CBS: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 – ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (R): 5.300.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Magnum P.I.’ (R): 4.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’ (R): 5.170.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.470.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘U.S. Figure Skating Championships’ (8-11 p.m.) (Especial): 2.390.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘American Housewife’: 3.400.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
08:30 – ‘Fresh Off the Boat’: 2.380.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 – ’20/20′ (9-11 p.m.): 3.550.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Charmed’: 610.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Dynasty’: 350.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
