Inicio Comunicación ‘WWE SmackDown’ mantiene el liderato ante el declive de la reposición de...

‘WWE SmackDown’ mantiene el liderato ante el declive de la reposición de ‘Hawai 5.0’

Por
FormulaTV
-

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 ENERO

Las reposiciones de series de CBS caen e impulsan el crecimiento de ABC.

Redacción Domingo 26 Enero 2020 10:22 (hace 29 minutos)

'WWE SmackDown'

‘WWE SmackDown’

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 0,7/4

ABC: 0,6/3

CBS: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 – ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (R): 5.300.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 – ‘Magnum P.I.’ (R): 4.970.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’ (R): 5.170.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.470.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘U.S. Figure Skating Championships’ (8-11 p.m.) (Especial): 2.390.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘American Housewife’: 3.400.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

08:30 – ‘Fresh Off the Boat’: 2.380.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

09:00 – ’20/20′ (9-11 p.m.): 3.550.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Charmed’: 610.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Dynasty’: 350.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

