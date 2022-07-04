Canadian Airline OWG Reinstated Its Flights to Holguín Last Thursday

MADRID, Spain. – Canadian airline OWG (Off We Go) reinstated its non-stop flights from Toronto and Montreal to Holguín province on June 30th.

The first flight arrived on Thursday afternoon to the Frank País International Airport in that province with 150 passengers on board, most of them vacationists who will stay in the Guardalavaca and Pesquero resorts, according to the official news media Prensa Laltina.

Flights will have a once-per-week frequency (Thursdays) until October 31, and tickets are being handled by Hola Sun Holidays and Caribe Sol, both owned by Cuban tour operator Havanatur.

“The first two flights of OWF Airlines, at almost full capacity, reaffirm the preference for the Holguín destination in the Canadian market,” stated the director of Havanatur‘s T&T Oriente Norte branch, Elizabeth García Oro.

She also indicated that travel to the Holguín destination is important for the resurgence of tourism in that area.

Hola Sun/Caribe and OWG became associates in the summer of 2020 for the purpose of organizing tourist trips to Cuba. Right now, OWG has three aircrafts: one Boeing B737-400, with capacity for 158 passengers; one British Aerospace RJ-100, with capacity for 110 to 116 passengers; and one British Aerospace RJ-85, with capacity for 90 passengers.

During the past decade, Canada has been Cuba’s principal tourist market.

Between January and May 2022, 182,733 Canadian visitors arrived in Cuba, a number considerably higher than the 2,278 visitors who traveled to the island during the same period in 2021.

An indication of the importance of Canada for Cuba’s tourism industry was the recent visit to that country by tourism minister Juan Carlos García, who held meetings with businessmen as well as with tour-operator agencies and airline directors.

Among the airlines that have been reinstating flight schedules operated prior to COVID-19, or creating new offers, we find the Spanish airlines Word2Fly and Iberojet.

This past June 16th, charter flights were reinstated between the United States and several Cuban provinces with international airports.

Recibe la información de CubaNet en tu celular a través de WhatsApp. Envíanos un mensaje con la palabra “CUBA” al teléfono +1 (786) 316-2072, también puedes suscribirte a nuestro boletín electrónico dando click aquí.