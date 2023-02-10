Díaz-Canel Welcomes Russian Delegation: Strengthens Political and Commercial Relations

MADRID, Spain. – In mid-January, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel welcomed a delegation of Russian businessmen headed by Titov Boris Yurievich, advisor to the Russian presidency for entrepreneurial rights, and president of the Cuba-Russia Business Council.

“Today, we welcomed in the Palace of the Revolution an important delegation of Russian businessmen to follow up on the agreements signed during our recent visit to our sister country,” stated Díaz-Canel via Twitter.

Also, he indicated that “We are making progress rapidly to consolidate everything that we discussed with President Putin.”

As quoted in the official daily Granma, this visit “demonstrates that there is a will on the part of both of our governments to take this important political dialogue to its highest expression, as well as and above all our relations in the economic and commercial realm.”

Titov Boris Yurievich stated: “It is true that our relations have always been efficient, effective and very close, I think we have reached a new phase in that relationship.”

Yurievich also said that “a strong exchange task has begun at the level of our intergovernmental commission (between Cuba and Russia), at the level of several ministries, organisms and also with all entrepreneurs in our country, all this following the instructions of president Putin. Our principal objective is to develop bilateral relations from another perspective.”

At the end of 2022, Díaz-Canel held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, which was described as “a brotherly exchange”, about the results of Díaz-Canel’s visit to Russia.

Havana and Russia have a long history of economic and military collaboration since the 1959 revolution of deceased dictator Fidel Castro.

During the entire Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Cuban regime has maintained itself on the side of Russia, in spite of world-wide condemnation against Putin for abuses and war crimes: the regime has been one of a handful of governments that has refused to condemn Russia’s aggression, which has cost thousands of lives.

In that regard, president Díaz-Canel seems to be more concerned about ensuring the survival of his regime with the crumbs that come from Moscow, and the necessary hard currency revenue that Havana gains from Russian tourists.

