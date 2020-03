Miami decreta toque de queda para frenar coronavirus

The @CityofMiami has officially issued a shelter in place order. Effective today, all non-essential travel within the City will be prohibited to fight the spread of COVID-19. The sooner we take action, the sooner we can return to normalcy. More details below. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/pp30e06lTo

— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) March 25, 2020