New Acquisition for Blue Diamond: It Will Assume Management of the Mythical Inglaterra Hotel

New Acquisition for Blue Diamond: It Will Assume Management of the Mythical...

MADRID, Spain. – Starting next November, Canadian hotel chain Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba will take over the management of the Inglaterra Hotel, located in the very center of Old Havana.

According to the official news agency Prensa Latina, Miguel García, Director of Communications for Blue Diamond in Cuba, “showed satisfaction” at the prospect of managing this hotel facility, the oldest in the country (1875) and considered a national monument in Cuba.

García reminded his audience that famed personalities have stayed at the Inglaterra Hotel, among them the dancer Anna Pavlova; the poets Rubén Darío and Julián del Casal; the operatic tenor Enrico Caruso; the playwrights Federico García Lorca and Jacinto Benavente; the Cuban chess champion José Raúl Capablanca; the bullfighter Luis Mazzantini, and the British statesman Winston Churchill.

The management agreement indicates joint participation with the Cuban government’s state chain, Gran Caribe.

In January of this year, Blue Diamond informed the public about the reopening of the Starfish Cayo Guillermo Hotel, with the renovation of its various areas, restaurants and part of its guest rooms.

It was learnt recently that, starting this September, the hotel company will manage the Regis Hotel, located on the Paseo del Prado Boulevard in Havana. The Regis is owned by the Gaviota Tourism Group; it is said that on its décor “not the slightest detail was spared.”

Also, the Canadian company was recently granted all rights –including that of importing- over the tourism exploitation of Cayo Largo del Sur.

Last July, Blue Diamond announced that it would replace the French company Accor in the management of the Paseo del Prado Hotel, now renamed Royalton Habana.

With this new acquisition, the company added the first city hotel to its Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio.

