The Cuban Government Is Banking on Nautical Tourism

MADRID, Spain. – The companies Empresa Marinas and Náuticas Marlin S.A., and Havanatur, presented their calendar of nautical events for 2022, “as part of the recovery process the country is experiencing in the leisure industry,” according to the official outlet Cubadebate.

The companies’s directors announced the 70th International Tournament Marlin Fishing as one of the principal events, to take place from May 23rd to the 28th, and includes Capture, Mark and Release modes.

Also, they highlighted the XII Edition of Fotosub Varadero 2022, from July 21st to the 25th for certified divers. The competitions –composed of four dives- will be held in the morning. Teams can include one photographer and one assistant.

In addition, they mentioned the International Competition of Sports Fishing “Big Game Trolling”, which will take place in the Jardines del Rey tourism pole in October.

As stated by Daibel Pérez, Marketing director, Cuba’s nautical enterprise aims to consolidate itself with these events.

Daibel Pérez stated that Marlin S.A. will participate in the 40th International Tourism Fair (FITCuba) 2022, from May 3rd to the 7th, where it will present a new diving center jointly with the Russian company Siberian Diving.

FITCuba 2022, which will take place at Plaza América Convention Center, Varadero, Matanzas, is honoring Russia; Cuban authorities did not reconsider that invitation after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On the contrary, Cubadebate indicated that “should there be any doubt about whether the present circumstances will interfere with the realization of the Fair, non-official sources commented that the whole planet has done virtual events and, if the physical presence of participants becomes difficult, there will still be professional and commercial exchanges.”