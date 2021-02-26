16 equipos clasificados para los octavos de final

26/02/2021
Equipos como Real Sociedad, Leverkusen, PSV y Leicester se despiden de la UEFA Europa League.
Tras la disputa delos dieciseisavos de final de la UEFA Europa League hoy se sortean los octavos de final sin la Real Sociedad que ayer quedó eliminada.
Los equipos clasificados para octavos de final son el Tottenham (ING), Ajax (NED), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Granada (ESP), Molde (NOR), Villarreal (ESP), Rangers (ESC), Arsenal (ING), Olympiacos (GRE), Young Boys (SUI), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Roma (ITA), Slavia Praga (CZE), Milan (ITA), Manchester United (ING) y Dinamo Kiev (UKR).
RESULTADOS
Ajax (NED) 2, Klaasen (15), Neres (88)
Lille (FRA) 1, Yusuf Yacizi (78, pen)
———————-
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1, Júnior Moraes (67, pen)
Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 0
———————-
Nápoles (ITA) 2, Zielinski (3), Fabián Ruiz (59)
Granada (ESP) 1 Montoro (25)
———————-
Hoffenheim (ALE) 0
Molde (NOR) 2, Ulland Andersen (20 y 95)
———————-
Villarreal (ESP) 2, Gerard Moreno (40 y 89, pen)
Salzburgo (AUT) 1, Berisha (17)
———————-
Rangers (ESC) 5, Morelos (9), Patterson (46), Kent (55), Barisic (79, pen), Itten (92)
Amberes (BEL) 2, Refaelov (32), Lamkel Ze (57)
———————-
Arsenal (ING) 3, Aubameyang (21 y 87), Tierney (67)
Benfica (POR) 2, Diogo Gonçalves (43), Rafa Silva (61)
———————-
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2, Zahavi (23 y 44)
Olympiacos (GRE) 1, Ahmed Hassan (88)
———————-
Bayer Leverkusen (ALE) 0
Young Boys (SUI) 2, Siebatcheu (48) y Fassnacht (86)
———————-
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 1 Orsic (31)
Krasnodar (RUS) 0
———————-
Roma (ITA) 3 Dzeko (24), Carlos Pérez (75) y Borja Maoyoral (91)
Braga (POR) 1 Cristante (88, pp)
———————-
Leicester (ING) 0
Slavia Praga (CZE) 2, Provod (49) y Sima (79)
———————-
Milán (ITA) 1, Kessié (9, pen)
Estrella Roja (SRB) 1, Ben Nabouhane (24)
———————-
Manchester United (ING) 0
Real Sociedad (EUS) 0
———————-
Club Brujas (BEL) 0
Dinamo Kiev (UKR) 1, Buyalskiy (83)
———————
Tottenham (ING) 4, Dele Alli (11), Carlos Vinicius (50 y 83) y Gareth Bale (73)
Wolfsberger (AUT) 0
———————-