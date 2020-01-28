‘The Bachelor’ y ‘The Good Doctor’ lideran en ABC a pesar de sus ligeras caídas

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 27 ENERO
CBS pierde fuelle a base de reposiciones, mientras que NBC crece con ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ y ‘Manifest’.
Martes 28 Enero 2020 18:10 (hace 41 minutos)
‘The Good Doctor’
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,3/6
NBC: 1/5
FOX: 0,8/4
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelor’ (8-10 p.m.): 5.980.000 [1,6/7] (1º)
10:00 – ‘The Good Doctor’: 5.650.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ (8-10 p.m.): 7.320.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Manifest’: 3.740.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: 5.520.000 [1/5] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Prodigal Son’: 3.170.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 5.430.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 4.640.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 – ‘Undercover Boss’: 3.420.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’ (R): 3.670.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘All American’: 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Black Lightning’: 670.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
