‘The Bachelorette’ arrasa a su competencia, por delante de ‘Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns’

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials
La noche del lunes convirtió a ‘The Bachelorette‘ en la oferta líder, apuntándose subida y un 0,9 en el rating. Por debajo quedaron ‘U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials’ y ‘Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns’, ambas empatadas en con un 0,6: mientras que el primer espacio gana una décima respecto a la semana anterior, el segundo la pierde. Los buenos resultados del espacio líder de ABC permitió que ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ escalase en comparación al lunes previo.
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,7/5
· NBC: 0,4/3
· Fox: 0,5/3
· CBS: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 – ‘The Bachelorette’ (8-10 p.m.): 3.340.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 – ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’: 2.210.000 [0,5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials’ (8-10 p.m.): 3.790.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 – ‘American Ninja Warrior’: 2.780.000 [0,5] (2º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns’: 2.470.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 – ‘Housebroken’: 1.060.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:30 – ‘Duncanville’: 760.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 – ‘The Neighborhood’ (R): 3.440.000 [0,5] (4º)
08:30 – ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (R): 3.040.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 – ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ (R): 2.520.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 – ‘Bull’: 2.650.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘All American’: 680.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 – ‘The Republic of Sarah’ (Estreno): 380.000 [0,1] (5º)