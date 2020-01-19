‘WWE SmackDown’ toma el liderazgo en FOX a causa de la reposición de ‘Hawaii Five-0’

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 17 DE ENERO
‘Charmed’ y ‘Dynasty’ regresan empeorando notablemente a las reposiciones de The CW del viernes anterior.
Domingo 19 Enero 2020 10:58 (hace 53 minutos)
‘WWE Smackdown’
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 0,8/5
CBS: 0,5/3
NBC: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 – ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (R): 5.490.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 – ‘Magnum P.I.’ (R): 5.180.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’ (R): 5.600.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 – ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.580.000 [0,8/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 – ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’: 3.780.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
10:00 – ‘Dateline’ (9-11 p.m.): 3.770.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
ABC
08:00 – ‘American Housewife’: 3.430.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 – ‘Fresh Off the Boat’: 2.410.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 – ’20/20′ (9-11 p.m.): 3.200.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Charmed’: 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 – ‘Dynasty’: 350.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
