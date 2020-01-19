Inicio Comunicación ‘WWE SmackDown’ toma el liderazgo en FOX a causa de la reposición...

‘WWE SmackDown’ toma el liderazgo en FOX a causa de la reposición de ‘Hawaii Five-0’

Por
FormulaTV
-

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 17 DE ENERO

‘Charmed’ y ‘Dynasty’ regresan empeorando notablemente a las reposiciones de The CW del viernes anterior.

Redacción Domingo 19 Enero 2020 10:58 (hace 53 minutos)

  • 14,1%

  • logotelecinco

    14,0%

  • logola1

    9,4%

  • logolasexta

    7,1%

  • logocuatro

    5,8%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logola2

    2,3%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logo13tv

    2,0%

  • logoclan

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,9%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'WWE Smackdown'

‘WWE Smackdown’

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,5/3

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 – ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (R): 5.490.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 – ‘Magnum P.I.’ (R): 5.180.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’ (R): 5.600.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 – ‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ (8-10 p.m.): 2.580.000 [0,8/5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 – ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’: 3.780.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

10:00 – ‘Dateline’ (9-11 p.m.): 3.770.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 – ‘American Housewife’: 3.430.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 – ‘Fresh Off the Boat’: 2.410.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 – ’20/20′ (9-11 p.m.): 3.200.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 – ‘Charmed’: 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 – ‘Dynasty’: 350.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.

15 cosas que no creerás que han pasado en las últimas temporadas de 'Los Simpson'15 cosas que no creerás que han pasado en las últimas temporadas de ‘Los Simpson’

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor